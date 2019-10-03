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Emergency! Terror Attack On Paris Police Station
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7 views • October 03, 2019
A knife attack in Paris exposes the rot at the core of western civilization, while all across the globe revolutionaries are rebelling against the corrupt system of control that has long held down humanity. Joined by guests Tony Arterburn, Jake Lloyd, and Greg Reese, guest host Harrison Smith delves into the sickness at the root of modernity, to help to map a road towards a new renaissance and a brighter future.
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