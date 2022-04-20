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XBOX ONE bROKEN RIBBON CABLEE POWER ON AND EJECT FIX
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Why Not Give My Guitar Channel a Sub if you Like Im Just learning :) Join The Journey Through The Fire And Flames
SUBSCRIBE➡️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYHYNQdSheV9v_YJJYssvjQ
My Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/snedybhot1967
Donate - https://streamlabs.com/snedz1967
bitcoin - 1JuTEX1L3Uy6cw1PF199NJxY5HFXrJ9Tex
donations will help get new cards to test any amount would help
CASINO OFFERS
Wolfbet top Crypto Casino Sign Up here - https://wolf.bet?c=bitssss
Roobet Casino - https://roobet.com/?ref=btchyper2k
FREE BITCOIN -
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COIN-BIRDS-
https://coin-birds.com/?en=sneddy
PC SPECS
i7 2600
12GB DDR3 Ram 1333mhz ( 1x4GB + 1x8GBB)
320g Sata Hardrive
240GB Kingston SSD £20
300 W BRONZE RATED DELTA PSU
Windows 10 Latest Build
GT 240 512MB GDDR5
BUDGET GAMING PC
Give Us A like Sub And Comment - SUBSCRIBE HERE ➡️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaeW9c9i6Yo2GgsXNzUl8Iw?view_as=subscriber
HOLA Browser -https://cshrink.me/TDx2I
Gforce NOW Browser Site -https://cshrink.net/k23z
VPn Hola Standalone Here -https://cshrink.link/4xrN
Use Playstation conntroller 3 or 4 on Gforce Now and X-cloud - https://cshrink.live/anqyB
Thanks For Watching
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