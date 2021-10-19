COLIN POWELL AND THE EMPIRE OF LIES

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
3914 subscribers
The death this week of former Secretary of State Colin Powell reminds us of his ignoble role in selling the lies that led to the destruction of Iraq and a million deaths. It was one big lie, but the empire itself is built upon lies. Also today: Nebraska allows virus treatment drugs to be prescribed, Chicago mayor warns of an "insurrection" by the police, and Americans confirm they are sick of government.