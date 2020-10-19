© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors speak out on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • October 19, 2020
Doctors speak out on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus
A group of medical experts from around the country are speaking out against misinformation surrounding the coronavirus. The doctors gathered on the Supreme Court steps in the nation’s capitol Saturday morning to inform Americans not to be afraid of the virus.
Visit us at:
Tired of censorship from other social media platforms? Join us on Free Talk
Free Talk is OANs new social platform.
Users can post, chat and connect with other members.
It allows Free Speech at home, on the go and anywhere in the world, No SHADOWBANNING!
https://freetalk.app
Website: https://www.oann.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/OneAmericaNe...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OANN
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/one_america...
KlowdTV:
Watch OAN Live on KlowdTV subscription prices start at $4.99 /mo
https://klowdtv.com
A group of medical experts from around the country are speaking out against misinformation surrounding the coronavirus. The doctors gathered on the Supreme Court steps in the nation’s capitol Saturday morning to inform Americans not to be afraid of the virus.
Visit us at:
Tired of censorship from other social media platforms? Join us on Free Talk
Free Talk is OANs new social platform.
Users can post, chat and connect with other members.
It allows Free Speech at home, on the go and anywhere in the world, No SHADOWBANNING!
https://freetalk.app
Website: https://www.oann.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/OneAmericaNe...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OANN
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/one_america...
KlowdTV:
Watch OAN Live on KlowdTV subscription prices start at $4.99 /mo
https://klowdtv.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.