AFTER HAVING FORGIVEN YOU ALL TRESPASSES ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-APRIL 9 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since the Cross, Satan Has Been Stripped of His Weapons; So Against Believers He Often Uses the [Fleshly] Mind. Sense Is Given of a Proper Reckoning for Ordinances and Judgments, as Is a Solemn Warning Against Substituting ANYHTHING for the Head Himself. And When You Are Bewildered, You MIght Pray (as Preacher's Said), "Lord, Don't Let Me Turn on You."