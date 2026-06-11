Iran Nuclear Crisis: IAEA Demands Transparency, Tehran Defies

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-IAEA board passed resolution demanding Iran disclose enriched uranium stockpile details and undeclared nuclear activities.
-Resolution seeks restoring nuclear verification after years of restricted inspections, missing data, and access.
-Iran enriched uranium to 60 percent purity; agency cannot account for significant quantities.
-Tehran rejected resolution as politically motivated, warning cooperation may decrease without security guarantees.
-Diplomatic tensions intensify as stalled negotiations, military threats, and possible UN action loom.
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