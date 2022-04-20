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MSNBC Host Warns Of “Devastating Consequences” Of Free Speech On Twitter
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The Jimmy Dore Show


TV host Katy Tur recently dedicated a segment of her MSNBC show to hyperbolically warning of the “devastating consequences” if Elon Musk were to get his wish of an Internet free of censorship. Tur and Vox’s Kara Swisher did their best to fearmonger about the horrors of social media without the benefit of tech industry overseers ensuring that “dangerous” voices are silenced.

Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger wonder how civilization has managed to survive considering all the misinformation that has been broadcast on MSNBC in the past without the benefit of tech industry censorship.

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Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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