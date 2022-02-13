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Chlorine Dioxide - an Oxygen Bomb for the Body
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2121 views • February 13, 2022
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Detoxification is critical in support of an unhealthy body.
This is inexpensive and available everywhere. Learn the value of oxygenations role in eliminating toxins in the body.
It is supposedly completely harmless unless you take a massive overdose. Most anything overdosed will kill you, If you drink to much water you will die.
The PDF he talks about is here:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
Detoxification is critical in support of an unhealthy body.
This is inexpensive and available everywhere. Learn the value of oxygenations role in eliminating toxins in the body.
It is supposedly completely harmless unless you take a massive overdose. Most anything overdosed will kill you, If you drink to much water you will die.
The PDF he talks about is here:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
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