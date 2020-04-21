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Here are some Prepping Freebies You Should be Stocking Up On - Get it While It Lasts
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105 views • April 21, 2020
I list some free or low cost prepping resources you can get while you are on lock down. I also share some forgotten prepping items you might want to add to your stash while you have plenty of free time in the lockdown.
Here is the link to all the free survival PDF ebooks
https://ln2.sync.com/dl/7bdca15e0/yk2cpain-7tnnxmg6-dh2faxd4-ghqju9jq
Here is the link To the Pocket Ref book
https://amzn.to/2RYV6oV
Here is the link to the water bandit
https://amzn.to/350zo9d
If you would like to buy a wood carving send me an email [email protected]
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lupotv/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Dtube - https://d.tube/#!/c/drlupo
MeWe - https://www.mewe.com/i/tarrin.lupo
LBRY - Download LBRY - https://lbry.io/ - (after installed click this) https://open.lbry.io/@LupoTV
Spee.ch - https://spee.ch/@LupoTV
Join Minds here to support this channel https://www.minds.com/register;referr...
(Once you join Minds, find me here) - https://www.minds.com/LupoTV
Steemit - https://steemit.com/@drlupo
DLive - https://www.dlive.io/#/user/drlupo
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/LupoTV
Here is the link to all the free survival PDF ebooks
https://ln2.sync.com/dl/7bdca15e0/yk2cpain-7tnnxmg6-dh2faxd4-ghqju9jq
Here is the link To the Pocket Ref book
https://amzn.to/2RYV6oV
Here is the link to the water bandit
https://amzn.to/350zo9d
If you would like to buy a wood carving send me an email [email protected]
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lupotv/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Dtube - https://d.tube/#!/c/drlupo
MeWe - https://www.mewe.com/i/tarrin.lupo
LBRY - Download LBRY - https://lbry.io/ - (after installed click this) https://open.lbry.io/@LupoTV
Spee.ch - https://spee.ch/@LupoTV
Join Minds here to support this channel https://www.minds.com/register;referr...
(Once you join Minds, find me here) - https://www.minds.com/LupoTV
Steemit - https://steemit.com/@drlupo
DLive - https://www.dlive.io/#/user/drlupo
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/LupoTV
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