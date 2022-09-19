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Clay Clay Success Story | Candra Czapansky | Celebrating the 128% Growth of Candra’s Business (www.Thextensionist918.com) | From 14 Employees to 40 Employees and Beyond!!!
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Clay Clay Success Story | Candra Czapansky | Celebrating the 128% Growth of Candra’s Business (www.Thextensionist918.com) | From 14 Employees to 40 Employees and Beyond!!!

Learn More About Candra’s Success Story Today At: https://thextensionist918.com/

2019 - $880,000
2021 - $1,400,000

Is Your Business Stuck?
GROW YOUR BUSINESS 7X FASTER with Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Systems, Processes and Strategies
“Success is not complicated, it just requires the energy and the diligence needed to implement the best-practice strategies, proven processes and success strategies.” - Clay Clark

When you diligently implement the success strategies that I teach and help you to implement you will be able to increase your sales, reduce your working hours, decrease costs, and increase time freedom + profits!
Since 2006 I (Clay Clark) and my team have been offering a turn-key flat-rate one-stop-shop for all your business growth needs including: Graphic design, search engine optimization, branding, print media, photography, videography, digital marketing, coaching, systems creation, human resources coaching, bookkeeping, workflow mapping included (no contracts).

Schedule Your Free 13-Point Assessment with Clay Clark Today! https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/need-business-coach/

Want to Grow Your Business NOW? Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire

Read Clay Clark’s Books for Free Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/free-resources/

Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com

Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

From 14 Employees to 40 Employees

Step 1 - Improve the Online Reputation
Step 2 - Video Reviews
Step 3 - Enhance the Website
Step 4 - Create an Enhanced No-Brainer
Step 5 - Create a Membership Model That Is Scalable
Step 6 - Create a Hiring Process
Step 7 - Installing a Tracking Sheet
Step 8 - Install a Quality Control Loop
Step 9 - Scaling the Systems and Checklists
Step 10 - Installing Accounting Systems
Step 11 - Optimizing & Designing an Ideal Schedule

Keywords
businesscoachingsuccess storyclay clarkthrivetime show
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