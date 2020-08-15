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Why Negotiating Win-Win is A Bad Idea - Start with No! (Jim Camp's Book)
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4 views • August 15, 2020
Win-win is how you get what you want, right? No! The key to successful negotiation is not that you compromise, but that you know exactly what you want to get out of the deal---and be willing to say 'No' if it's not working for you. In fact, it's best to cultivate saying No in any negotiation, since that forces you to stop talking and actually find solutions.
This is a collection of my highlights from ""Start with No"" by Jim Camp.
This is a collection of my highlights from ""Start with No"" by Jim Camp.
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