We're Telling You For the 500th Time! - #NewWorldNextWeek

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 3, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw500/
In the 500th edition of New World Next Week, James and James kick it old style with a retro 10 minute episode! In this jam-packed edition, the Jameses cover: the new proposal for "pandemic amnesty" from the lockdown and jab advocates who don't want to take responsibility for their actions; the growth of diy gardening efforts as people realize the controlled, centralized systems of the global supply chain and factory farm-to-fork food industry is not their friend; and Sweden ditching its climate minister as it restructures its government in defiance of the Agenda 2030 scam.