CRISIS PAVES THE PATH TO FREEDOM

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150 views • July 23, 2021
TheCrowhouse



"The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off." - Gloria Steinem

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Graphene Oxide: A Way to Kill and Control?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8tMDpzdJ4ZI/

If NSW reaches vaccination targets, 'come Christmas' lockdowns will be a 'terrible memory'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/if-nsw-reaches-vaccination-targets-come-christmas-lockdowns-will-be-a-terrible-memory/ar-AAMlswB?ocid=msedgntp

Greater Sydney lockdown gives 'wake up call' states are 'so interconnected'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/greater-sydney-lockdown-gives-wake-up-call-states-are-so-interconnected/ar-AAMmv4K?ocid=msedgntp

Sydney lockdown could go 'for months and months' due to shortage in vaccine supply
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/sydney-lockdown-could-go-for-months-and-months-due-to-shortage-in-vaccine-supply/ar-AAMnNx9?ocid=msedgntp

Restrictions will persist while federal vaccine supplies low, Berejiklian says
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/restrictions-will-persist-while-federal-vaccine-supplies-low-berejiklian-says/ar-AAMnOZL?ocid=msedgntp

My Will Australia
https://mywillaustralia.com/email-the-government-about-treason/

Drone spotted delivering cigarettes to hotel quarantine on Gold Coast
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/drone-spotted-delivering-cigarettes-to-hotel-quarantine-on-gold-coast/ar-AAMjASK?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531

When You Die…Biden Will Try To Seize Your House
https://www.dickmorris.com/when-you-die-biden-will-try-to-seize-your-house-lunch-alert/

Biden Supporters, DNC Want SMS Carriers to Monitor Private Text Messages for Vaccine Lies
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/07/report-biden-dnc-want-sms-carriers-to-monitor-private-text-messages-for-vaccine-lies/

Freanch National Anthem La Marseillaise, sung by Mireille Mathieu - English subtitles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MQ-SC9bmp4

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
chemtrailsprotestcrimemind controltechnologythecrowhousescamsheddingdeathsinfertilityrobotblood clotsmagnetisminjectionlockdownsensorcovid vaccinegraphene oxide
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