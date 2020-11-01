© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drone: How to check pasture fences
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • November 01, 2020
Saving time and money using a drone for inspecting fencing on the farm. We’ve cut our fence inspection time in half and significant savings in fuel costs by using the drone. We can record the flight inspection, view it on a large monitor which gives better detail, determine any problems. If problems are found, we can gather tools needed for repairs and then take the trip out that area and take the corrective action.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.