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No end in sight for C0vlD and the elites' plans!
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61 views • June 24, 2021
A compilation showing how they have been planning this since 2017 with plans and agendas!
Cindy
http://www.encognitive.com/files/AGENDA%2021--The%20Plan%20to%20Depopulate%2095%20percent%20of%20the%20world.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Nostradamus BO JO predicts rough winter ahead and new horrors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wvl8dgM06Wg
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/covid-uk-boris-johnson-winter-b1869773.html
UK Looking for Temporary Body Storage For Mass Deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-F4wc2fedg
Cindy
http://www.encognitive.com/files/AGENDA%2021--The%20Plan%20to%20Depopulate%2095%20percent%20of%20the%20world.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Nostradamus BO JO predicts rough winter ahead and new horrors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wvl8dgM06Wg
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/covid-uk-boris-johnson-winter-b1869773.html
UK Looking for Temporary Body Storage For Mass Deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-F4wc2fedg
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