Healthy Boundaries Affirmations Meditation with Relaxing Piano Music & Ambience Scenes 27 mins

Healthy Boundaries Meditation

Take some time to relax in your calm and safe space and let this meditation take you on a journey to realise your rights and rediscover your worth to set new healthy boundaries. With relaxing piano music and immersive ambience scenes, find your inherent value and affirm new healthy boundaries to live your life as your authentic self.

Timestamps:

0:30 - Relaxation

7:06 - What are human rights

9:57 - Human rights affirmations

14:09 - What are boundaries

18:32 - Boundaries affirmations

24:31 - Blessing





Credits:

Narration: DonnaYoungVoice

Music & sound effects: Piano Amor, Pixabay

Ambience scenes: Canva, Pixabay, Sumran Fatima





Disclaimer:

Copyright:

