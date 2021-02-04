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Dr Steve Peczenik - Trump will Return as President Sooner than Later
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233 views • February 04, 2021
Trump is Sun Tsu. He is allowing the American people see the amount of total corruption at all levels of the Democratic Government. He is also allowing the deep state to hang themselves, and exposing the RINOs at the same time. Military Cyber Security is in charge and running a coup. Trump still is President and will return, when the time is right. Be patient, have faith and keep praying. "The Doctor is in the house!"
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