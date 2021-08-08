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Soon Coming End of Nations!
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181 views • August 08, 2021
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This video is to bring clarity to our situation concerning the killings that are being inflicted on our people. We should not be afraid, but encouraged in the Most High Yah! These people that are killing us are going to reap a harvest of calamity unknown to present day man. We must keep our composer and stand strong. I pray for the families that have lost loved ones during these crisis and bad times. You have may support.
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
This video is to bring clarity to our situation concerning the killings that are being inflicted on our people. We should not be afraid, but encouraged in the Most High Yah! These people that are killing us are going to reap a harvest of calamity unknown to present day man. We must keep our composer and stand strong. I pray for the families that have lost loved ones during these crisis and bad times. You have may support.
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