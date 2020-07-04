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MAJOR COVID-19 UPDATE: The Unsinkable Ship
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17 views • July 04, 2020
Misinformation is running rampant, as mainstream headlines across the spectrum have settled on the comfortable narrative that COVID-19 is “just like the flu.”
Today we will be debunking that dangerous myth, even as we speculate it to live on in infamy. The truth is that this deadly coronavirus is “just like the flu” in the same way the Titanic was an “unsinkable ship.”
Tune in to hear the latest expert projections on the scope of this rising pandemic, the scandal of test shortages in America, and what we as Christians should be doing in the midst of all of this.
RESOURCES TO GET PREPARED
Pandemic QuickKits – https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 – https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles – https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food – https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters – https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc – https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder – https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit – https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio – https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight – https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves – https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags – https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk – https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting – https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk – https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
Today we will be debunking that dangerous myth, even as we speculate it to live on in infamy. The truth is that this deadly coronavirus is “just like the flu” in the same way the Titanic was an “unsinkable ship.”
Tune in to hear the latest expert projections on the scope of this rising pandemic, the scandal of test shortages in America, and what we as Christians should be doing in the midst of all of this.
RESOURCES TO GET PREPARED
Pandemic QuickKits – https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 – https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles – https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food – https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters – https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc – https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder – https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit – https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio – https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight – https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves – https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags – https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk – https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting – https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk – https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
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