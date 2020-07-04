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MAJOR COVID-19 UPDATE: The Unsinkable Ship
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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17 views • July 04, 2020
Misinformation is running rampant, as mainstream headlines across the spectrum have settled on the comfortable narrative that COVID-19 is “just like the flu.”

Today we will be debunking that dangerous myth, even as we speculate it to live on in infamy. The truth is that this deadly coronavirus is “just like the flu” in the same way the Titanic was an “unsinkable ship.”

Tune in to hear the latest expert projections on the scope of this rising pandemic, the scandal of test shortages in America, and what we as Christians should be doing in the midst of all of this.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy