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Whistleblower - Trump Knew Everything From The Start - This Man Involved In Mass Murder
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543 views • July 25, 2021
Is he or isn't he? That is the question! I have wondered why he suddenly encouraged people to take the jabs, when some years ago before his presidency he was against vaccines. This question I would like answered by him!!
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