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Build Back Better Conspiracy OTT TV
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107 views • December 20, 2020
Song
Burning Down the House
Artist
Talking Heads
Album
Burning Down the House
Writers
Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG (on behalf of Warner Rhino Off Roster-Audio); ASCAP, PEDL, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Warner Chappell, CMRRA, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 10 Music Rights Societies
Song
Covenant-15074
Artist
Secession Studios
Album
Secession Studios November 2023
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Secession Studios (Secession Studios)); AdRev Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song
Piano theme 9.5.-15074
Artist
Secession Studios
Album
Secession Studios
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Secession Studios (Secession Studios)); AdRev Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song
Who Shot the President?
Artist
Poor Righteous Teachers
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of RCA/Legacy); ARESA, CMRRA, ASCAP, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Burning Down the House
Artist
Talking Heads
Album
Burning Down the House
Writers
Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG (on behalf of Warner Rhino Off Roster-Audio); ASCAP, PEDL, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Warner Chappell, CMRRA, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 10 Music Rights Societies
Song
Covenant-15074
Artist
Secession Studios
Album
Secession Studios November 2023
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Secession Studios (Secession Studios)); AdRev Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song
Piano theme 9.5.-15074
Artist
Secession Studios
Album
Secession Studios
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Secession Studios (Secession Studios)); AdRev Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song
Who Shot the President?
Artist
Poor Righteous Teachers
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of RCA/Legacy); ARESA, CMRRA, ASCAP, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
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