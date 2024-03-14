Oddball Names - Mortgages For Illegals - Trudeau's Bloated Bureaucracy

The 50 Weirdest Town Names in America





The United States is known as "the land of the free." But honestly, "the land of the weirdly named" might be more accurate. Across the 50 states, more than anywhere else in the world, cities and townships have some of the strangest names you'll find. From monikers that tell you where, exactly, you'll be spending all of eternity (it's not pleasant…) to locales inspired by Saint Nick, these weird town names are sure to leave you in stitches.





California Bill Could Give Illegal Immigrants Right to First-Time Homebuyer Assistance





A new bill introduced last month in California could allow illegal immigrants to receive the same benefits as citizens when purchasing a home for the first time.

Assembly Bill 1840, introduced Jan. 16 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, would change existing law to allow illegal immigrants to be eligible for the California Dream for All Fund, which provides loans for a down payment on a home for first-time buyers.

“I wanted to ensure that qualified first-time homebuyers include undocumented applicants,” Mr. Arambula told GV Wire, an online news outlet based in Fresno.

The program already does not cost the state—as loans made are paid back eventually along with an appreciation fee—he said, and adding illegal immigrants would only widen the pool of applicants, he told the news outlet.

For those approved, the program provides loans for 20 percent of a home’s value, but no greater than $150,000, and purchasers repay it when selling or transferring the property plus 20 percent of any appreciation in its value. Those who make less than their county’s area median income pay 15 percent of the appreciation.





NYC Democrats Caught In Alleged Noncitizen Voting Scheme





Rep. Nicole Malliotakis accused New York City officials of attempting to register newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens living in city-contracted shelters to vote, providing documents from a Freedom of Information Law request that detailed a contract between the city and Homes for the Homeless.





White House refers to illegal immigrants as 'newcomers'





Ahead of President Biden's visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, the White House debuted a new term for illegal immigrants arriving in the country, calling them "newcomers."





Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, in an effort to reassure voters who have soured on his handling of the border crisis. Republicans have lambasted the Biden administration for weak enforcement of immigration laws, and a recent poll showed that just 26% of Americans approved of the president's job on immigration.





Trudeau must slim down bloated bureaucracy





The cost of the bureaucracy ballooned from $39 billion to almost $61 billion since Trudeau took office.





No matter how many Christmas pounds you put on over the holidays, you can take some joy in knowing you’re still not as bloated as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.





A good New Year’s Resolution for Trudeau would be to slim down Ottawa’s ballooning bureaucratic belly.





According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, when Trudeau took office, the federal bureaucracy cost taxpayers around $39 billion. By 2022, the cost of the bureaucracy ballooned to almost $61 billion.





https://www.sasktoday.ca/highlights/opinion-trudeau-must-slim-down-bloated-bureaucracy-8127875