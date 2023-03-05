How to Defend Confession - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.77

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





March 2, 2023

Confession is one of the most important things we can do in our entire lives. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, can help us get over any fear and tell us all the reasons why we should be excited to go to Confession and reconcile ourselves with God Our Father. This episode also includes an inspirational interview with James Wahlberg about how he overcame a troubled childhood and reconciled with Our Lord.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 77: Importance of Confession





