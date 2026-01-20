Protect at least some but preferably all computers that regulate the power supply by disconnecting them from the internet to make a total blackout impossible.

As long as they're connected the Intel Management Engine vulnerability can damage all computers connected to the internet because the Vulnerability CVE-2017-5705 is real and Intel even published info about it on their own website.



To protect the computers that regulate the power supply completely disconnect them from the internet.



The vulnerability a version of Linux called Minix 3 that uses the Intel Management Engine hardware backdoor to execute arbitrary code via local privileged access.



The only way to protect any computer is to disconnect it from the internet.

To also protect it against an E M P put the computer in a metal bin and ground it or buy a system that is E M P protected.



Can the computers that regulate our power supply be disconnected from the internet and still regulate the power supply in "droop speed control" only mode (see: wiki/cyberwarfare article)?

GPT-4o mini



Yes, computers that regulate power supply systems can be disconnected from the internet and still function using "droop speed control." Here’s a detailed explanation of how this works:

Power Supply Regulation and Droop Speed Control

Droop Speed Control



Definition: Droop speed control is a method used in power systems to automatically adjust the output of generators based on the load. It allows multiple generators to share the load without requiring communication between them.



Functionality: This method uses a "droop" characteristic where the frequency of the electrical output decreases as the load increases. Each generator can independently decrease its output frequency to balance the load, allowing for stable operation even without external input.



Disconnection from the Internet



Local Control Systems: Power generation and grid management systems often have local control mechanisms that allow them to operate independently of external networks. These systems use digital controllers that manage assets based on pre-programmed parameters.



Cybersecurity Considerations: Disconnecting from the internet can enhance security by protecting systems from cyber-attacks. In a "island mode" operation, systems can still regulate power supply to connected loads based on local parameters.



Operational Reliability: Many critical infrastructure systems are designed to maintain operational reliability even when disconnected. This is often referred to as "smart grid" capability, where local systems can continue to function autonomously.



Advantages of Internet Disconnection



Reduced Vulnerability: Being offline reduces exposure to cyber threats, making it safer against attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

Increased Stability: Local control mechanisms can enhance the reliability of power supply management without dependency on remote servers.



Limitations



Isolation Challenges: While local systems can manage loads, complete isolation may present challenges in terms of coordination between different assets or regions.

Limited Monitoring: Disconnecting from the internet reduces the ability for real-time monitoring and centralized oversight.



Conclusion



In summary, computers regulating power supply can effectively operate in "droop speed control" mode while disconnected from the internet by relying on local control systems. This approach enhances security and maintains essential power supply functions, though it may limit coordination and monitoring capabilities.