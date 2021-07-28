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MODERNA REP ADMITS DURING PHONE CALL THAT EVERYONE GETTING VACCINATED IS PART OF PHASE 3 TRIALS.
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310 views • July 28, 2021
In a recorded phone call between a vaccine victim and a representative of Moderna, the rep admitted that everyone that subjects themselves to the vaccine is a participant in the trial.
He also admits long-term protective efficacy against Covid-19.
The woman on the phone call is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome after her first dose and recorded the conversation with this Moderna representaive.
He also admits long-term protective efficacy against Covid-19.
The woman on the phone call is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome after her first dose and recorded the conversation with this Moderna representaive.
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