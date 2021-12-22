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Biden's Winter of Death. Details of this distraction. Pandemic is Over.
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130 views • December 22, 2021
12 21 2021 Tuesday Night Special Response to the Biden Winter of Death
So you can have a Merry Christmas and happy Holiday’s with friends and family tonight we will expose the counter evidence and the experts proof that dismiss the Biden Administration’s and his health care Troll’s dire predictions.
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/omicron-variant-coronavirus-news-12-20-21-intl/index.html
First Clip Tammy Bruce Threat from The White House
Second clip we will hear from South Africa where the Omicron was discovered and those threats again, then from the troll Fauci then to Dr. Hemmati
Masked forever!v
Sounds like The Flu, which has the same consequences.
Omicron displacing Delta Good News
Third Clip Bundle up Everyone for the
Viral Blizzard
Then we hear from Dr. Scott Atlas who served on President Trump Covid Team
THIS IS HOW PANDEMICS END
Blame it on America’s Working Class and the UnVaxed
Why is this breaking out in heavily vaxed areas
Fourth Clip
Great Barrington Declaration Dr. Jay Bhattachraya
Lies from the Head of the NIH Collins and Fauci
Fauci and Collins were buying lies, what does that say for these so-called government health experts and the whole medical filed in general
Fifth Clip Begins with Dr. OZ Biden Administration is unprepared and authoritarianism
Personally I would stay away from testing from what we already learned about the Medical Industrial Complex
Destroying Our World
More Biden and Fauci Lies
Mandating and COVID Passes
Mask and Muzzle Fauci
Sixth Clip Unelected Officials and Mandates County Official Blakeman Stands
Obey, wrong country
Stealing children’s childhoods
Tucker Dangerous politics
Democrats Creepy Unsatisfied Suburban White Women
Regimes in decline become dangerous
They can Hurt you
Review Don’t Allow Politics or the Insane Little Control Freak Trolls like Fauci ruin your celebrations
Everyone should feel comfortable enough to have a Joyous and Merry Christmas and Holiday with their friends and families.
Merry Christmas or whatever your Holiday may be from Ed and Vicky at Straight Shooting News
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
So you can have a Merry Christmas and happy Holiday’s with friends and family tonight we will expose the counter evidence and the experts proof that dismiss the Biden Administration’s and his health care Troll’s dire predictions.
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/omicron-variant-coronavirus-news-12-20-21-intl/index.html
First Clip Tammy Bruce Threat from The White House
Second clip we will hear from South Africa where the Omicron was discovered and those threats again, then from the troll Fauci then to Dr. Hemmati
Masked forever!v
Sounds like The Flu, which has the same consequences.
Omicron displacing Delta Good News
Third Clip Bundle up Everyone for the
Viral Blizzard
Then we hear from Dr. Scott Atlas who served on President Trump Covid Team
THIS IS HOW PANDEMICS END
Blame it on America’s Working Class and the UnVaxed
Why is this breaking out in heavily vaxed areas
Fourth Clip
Great Barrington Declaration Dr. Jay Bhattachraya
Lies from the Head of the NIH Collins and Fauci
Fauci and Collins were buying lies, what does that say for these so-called government health experts and the whole medical filed in general
Fifth Clip Begins with Dr. OZ Biden Administration is unprepared and authoritarianism
Personally I would stay away from testing from what we already learned about the Medical Industrial Complex
Destroying Our World
More Biden and Fauci Lies
Mandating and COVID Passes
Mask and Muzzle Fauci
Sixth Clip Unelected Officials and Mandates County Official Blakeman Stands
Obey, wrong country
Stealing children’s childhoods
Tucker Dangerous politics
Democrats Creepy Unsatisfied Suburban White Women
Regimes in decline become dangerous
They can Hurt you
Review Don’t Allow Politics or the Insane Little Control Freak Trolls like Fauci ruin your celebrations
Everyone should feel comfortable enough to have a Joyous and Merry Christmas and Holiday with their friends and families.
Merry Christmas or whatever your Holiday may be from Ed and Vicky at Straight Shooting News
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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