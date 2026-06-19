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Israel Mouthpiece Predicts FALSE FLAG ATTACK In U.S. To Kill Peace Deal!
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860 views • 2 days ago

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger react to social media comments by Laura Loomer predicting a future terrorist attack in the United States, arguing that her warnings represent a transparent attempt to shape public opinion against a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement. With so many pro-Israel voices like Loomer opposing diplomatic efforts with Iran, he points out that fear of terrorism is often used to justify continued conflict and support for Zionist political goals.

Citing commentary from Glenn Greenwald, the segment questions the timing of Loomer's remarks and suggests they could make people suspicious that any future attacks are actually false flags intended to renew war with Iran. Jimmy ultimately argues that aggressive policies by the Israeli government and its supporters create more hostility and insecurity for Jewish people rather than increasing their safety, saying, “If I was a Jew, I would be furious at people like Laura Loomer.”

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