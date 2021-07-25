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TEXAS SENATE MAY 2021 COVID JAB - SKIPPED ANIMAL TRIALS BECAUSE THE ANIMALS WERE DYING!
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211 views • July 25, 2021
This is a clip of the Texas Senate Hearing in May 2021. The Covid jab: They skipped all the animal trials because all the animals were dying & went directly to the people. So WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE DE-POPULATION GUINEA PIGS!
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