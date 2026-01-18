© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARRIORS 136-116 HORNETS! 23 Threes + Melton 24pts ROUT!
1 view • 1 day ago
Golden State Warriors demolish Charlotte Hornets 136-116 Jan 17, 2026 at Chase Center. De'Anthony Melton 24pts/5rbs/5asts leads 8 Dubs in doubles: Podziemski 20, Curry 18pts/10asts. 23/47 3PM (49%)! LaMelo Ball triple-double 22pts/12rbs/10asts. Balanced attack snaps Warriors skid (23-19). Hornets 15-26.
#WarriorsWin #DubNation #Melton24 #23Threes #LaMeloTriple #GSWvsCHA #SplashBros
