Charlie Kirk murdured

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YouTube is censoring videos that are asking the question whether Charlie Kirk was really murdured, or if this was a Psyop, a False Flag by the dividers and conquerers again! There already has been a lot of comment on that, but its being censored away. Why are these questions not allowed to be asked? This video made by Prezence Music is one of the videos censored by YouTube immediately.