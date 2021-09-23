Flat Earth Hoax - Sun Goes Down Not Around

Spinning, rotating around the sun globe or stationary flat earth. Which does the bible teach? Answer: neither actually. Spinning globe rotating around the sun is called 'heliocentricity'. This is not found in scripture. What is found in Scripture is a fixed non-spinning earth [i.e. globe as this only explains all observable phenomena], with the sun orbiting around it i.e. the sun does the moving, the earth is fixed [cf. Psalms 104:2] . This is called geocentricity: earth in the center, sun moving around earth. For one example the verse at the end of the video Ps. 113:3 'From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the LORD’s name is to be praised' [c.f. Mark 14:2]. The basic issue of it is that the bible teaches that the Earth is not some random inconsequential speck in a vast universe, but is in fact the very center of the creation of God, as the Earth is where all God's purposes in Christ Jesus would be accomplished. Heliocentricity, which does oppose scripture, robs this understanding, and makes man and the earth out as some sort of random creatures on a random planet insignificant really in the big universe. Note: every observable fact of modern astronomy used to 'prove' heliocentricity holds perfectly true with the geocentric globe-earth also (and some that actually disprove heliocentricity). 'Flat earth' is nowhere in the picture (see video), regardless of the massive FE psyop to create worldwide i.e. 'global' ordo-ab-chao-confusion. [interested search geocentricity] *** see: 'robbing' your critical thinking: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2017/03/flat-earth-psyop-going-mainstream-ex.html