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Republican workers blocked from participating in 2020 election
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90 views • November 24, 2021
Dozens of volunteers are coming forward to talk about what they witnessed during the 2020 election. One America's Christina Bobb spoke with Republican poll worker Kristen Cushman and has more from Detroit.
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