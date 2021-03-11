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The vaccines are dangerous ( mirrored from Hugo talks)
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482 views • March 11, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share a video from Hugo talks about how dangerous these untested vaccines are . God bless and please trust in Jesus Christ as only he can save you from this virus not an untested dangerous vaccine .( here is the link to the full original video https://brandnewtube.com/watch/denmark-bans-oxford-jab-vaccine-deaths-hugo-talks-lockdown_o971POxbsX9nPVw.html
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