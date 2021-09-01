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Mother Of Marine Killed In Kabul SOUNDS OFF On Joe Biden
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240 views • September 01, 2021
Kathy McCollum called into a talk show to talk about the death of her son, a marine that was killed in Kabul, and explain who she believes is really to blame for this tragedy.
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