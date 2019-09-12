FORMER FBI AGENT: Robert Mueller helped Saudi Arabia cover up its role in 9/11 attacks - 1624-6P

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GUEST: John Guandolo is the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat in your local area, provides law enforcement investigative solutions, and creates state level counter-insurgency strategies to identify, dismantle and defeat the jihadi network in your area." In 1996, Mr. Guandolo joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), serving at the Washington Field Office. In 2006, Mr. Guandolo created and implemented the FBI’s first Counter terrorism Training/Education Program focusing on the Muslim Brotherhood and their subversive movement in the United States, Islamic Doctrine, and the global Islamic Movement. He was designated a “Subject Matter Expert” by FBI Headquarters. This course was hailed as “groundbreaking” by the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director in a brief to the Vice President’s National Security Staff. For his efforts, in 2007 Mr. Guandolo was presented the “Defender of the Homeland” Award by U.S. Senators John Kyl and Joseph Lieberman on behalf of the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C. While in the FBI, Mr. Guandolo received two United States Attorney’s Awards for Investigative Excellence. Raising a JihadiGenerationWorld Wide Who’s Who List of 2014Understanding The Threat www.WVWTV.com.
E-Militia Article: FORMER FBI AGENT: Robert Mueller helped Saudi Arabia cover up its role in 9/11 attacks http://ow.ly/L1B130pwaAS
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