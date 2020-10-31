TRUMPS RHAPSODY-Hunter's laptop in comments

Alpa Soni and Charlie freak talk Donald Trump and the Q Team's final plans leading us into the US Presidential election on 11/3. The key to having the Masses awaken to the wholeness of the Cabal's Plan and the Evil that has run this world for the last 100 years is having their precious Mainstream Media COLLAPSE in plain sight, leaving the many, for the first time in a hundred years, able to stand back and see the Truth instead of the Lie...and thru the release of Hunter Biden's Laptop, Anthony Weiner's Laptop, Hillary Clinton's Personal Server, and the 3 Cell Phones of information recorded by Tony Bobulinski at the CEO of the International Corporation that he was asked to Head for the Biden Crime Family, the once untouchable STRANGLEHOLD that the Mainstream Media has had on the world is about to COLLAPSE once and for all time...