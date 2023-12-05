Create New Account
Disturbing Parallels Between US & China's Communist Revolution: Xi Van Fleet
The New American
Published 18 hours ago

There are eerie parallels between Communist China's Cultural Revolution under Chairman Mao and the ongoing cultural revolution taking place in the United States, warns author and CCP Cultural Revolution survivor Xi Van Fleet on Conversations That Matter in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman.

Xi Van Fleet, who just shared her experiences in the popular new book Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning, highlights many of the troubling similarities in this explosive interview. She also offers a dire warning to all Americans about the urgency of the situation: Act now or face horrific consequences. She also provides ideas on how Americans can respond before it's too late.

Keywords
maoismchinamarxismalex newmanmaomaos america

