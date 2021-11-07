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Squid Game Is Our New Normal
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451 views • November 07, 2021
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Intro vid: Pure Blooded Song by Starseed Frequency: (play first 2 minutes as intro vid and last 2 minutes as outro) https://youtu.be/NQ4eCFczjgs
Anarchapulco started a Telegram group called "Escaping Canada", for anyone interested https://t.me/joinchat/qohmSG2uQGE2Y2Mx
Max and Jeff’s 60 Minutes Interview: https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/7CRqpMCsDJgyUZmqwMFDV2
Trudeau living it up in Hague: https://twitter.com/FrumpyCanard/status/1454481309821251586
Mexico REJECTS JAB MANDATES! - What You Need To Know As Global TYRANNY RISES!
https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/qKV6UAUSzrbXhMg6jDuXcf
FGC9 being used to fight dictatorship! https://t.co/a6vB4xjNxf" / Twitter
#SaveTheFutureBoners: https://nypost.com/2021/11/02/doctors-warn-men-to-get-vaccinated-do-it-for-your-penis/
Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AfEhjBsKEA&;t=7s
San Francisco To Force 5-Year-Olds To Show Vaccine Passport To Enter Restaurants:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/san-francisco-force-5-year-olds-show-vaccine-passport-enter-restaurants
An unworkable and arguably unconstitutional tax change tucked away in the infrastructure bill - : https://www.coincenter.org/an-unworkable-and-arguably-unconstitutional-tax-change-tucked-away-in-the-infrastructure-bill/
ECI Nicargua Webinar - November 9th: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua
Escape Canada Telegram group: @EscapeCanada
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book; "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: Pure Blooded Song by Starseed Frequency: (play first 2 minutes as intro vid and last 2 minutes as outro) https://youtu.be/NQ4eCFczjgs
Anarchapulco started a Telegram group called "Escaping Canada", for anyone interested https://t.me/joinchat/qohmSG2uQGE2Y2Mx
Max and Jeff’s 60 Minutes Interview: https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/7CRqpMCsDJgyUZmqwMFDV2
Trudeau living it up in Hague: https://twitter.com/FrumpyCanard/status/1454481309821251586
Mexico REJECTS JAB MANDATES! - What You Need To Know As Global TYRANNY RISES!
https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/qKV6UAUSzrbXhMg6jDuXcf
FGC9 being used to fight dictatorship! https://t.co/a6vB4xjNxf" / Twitter
#SaveTheFutureBoners: https://nypost.com/2021/11/02/doctors-warn-men-to-get-vaccinated-do-it-for-your-penis/
Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AfEhjBsKEA&;t=7s
San Francisco To Force 5-Year-Olds To Show Vaccine Passport To Enter Restaurants:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/san-francisco-force-5-year-olds-show-vaccine-passport-enter-restaurants
An unworkable and arguably unconstitutional tax change tucked away in the infrastructure bill - : https://www.coincenter.org/an-unworkable-and-arguably-unconstitutional-tax-change-tucked-away-in-the-infrastructure-bill/
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