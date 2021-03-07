© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SOVIET TALES 1 - Psychoanalysis and the Creepy Orphanage
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • March 07, 2021
I received a request to make a video about a weird orphanage that existed in USSR in the 1920ies. I have heard about it before so I thought it would be a short quick video.
But when I began with my research I realized there was much more going on. While reading books an biographies and realized that what radical leftists are doing now is a direct consequence of what was going on the 19th and early 20th century.
This is a long video, but it's also stuffed with information.
If you are interested in my sources, the only book that was actually translated in English I can recommend is "Eros of the Impossible" by Alexander Etkind. It's quite pricey, but it has mountains of info about psychoanalysis and how it got into Russia, about early years of communist regime and many important names of that time. Other books I've read are mostly in Russian and I show them in the video. I don't think they were ever translated.
Find me on social media:
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theantired/
twitter: https://twitter.com/theantired
gab: https://gab.com/theantired
bitchute: https://bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
bnt: https://brandnewtube.com/@theantired
odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
minds: https://www.minds.com/theantired/
But when I began with my research I realized there was much more going on. While reading books an biographies and realized that what radical leftists are doing now is a direct consequence of what was going on the 19th and early 20th century.
This is a long video, but it's also stuffed with information.
If you are interested in my sources, the only book that was actually translated in English I can recommend is "Eros of the Impossible" by Alexander Etkind. It's quite pricey, but it has mountains of info about psychoanalysis and how it got into Russia, about early years of communist regime and many important names of that time. Other books I've read are mostly in Russian and I show them in the video. I don't think they were ever translated.
Find me on social media:
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theantired/
twitter: https://twitter.com/theantired
gab: https://gab.com/theantired
bitchute: https://bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
bnt: https://brandnewtube.com/@theantired
odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
minds: https://www.minds.com/theantired/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.