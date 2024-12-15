⚡️Violent explosions hit the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates river, Manbij direction

⚡️- Violent explosions have hit the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates river, Manbij direction.

For the past three days, the SNA have been trying to cross the Euphrates using the dam. The SDF have warned several times that the dam is at risk of collapsing, which will lead to massive flooding affecting hundreds of thousands.

Manbij is a city in the northeast of Aleppo in northern Syria, 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of the Euphrates.

Video from on the 14th Dec.