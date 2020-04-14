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SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES...or Self propagating stationary clouds during wind event on Easter Sunday, 2020
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61 views • April 14, 2020
On April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday the winds were really blowing. Several large stationary clouds stayed in the skies most of the afternoon. At the end of the video I pan some treetops quickly and you can see the winds effects. I estimate 30 MPH. These clouds are propagating themselves before our very eyes.
Repent, and prepare for the return of YASHUA MESSIAH, JESUS CHRIST, our King!!
Repent, and prepare for the return of YASHUA MESSIAH, JESUS CHRIST, our King!!
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