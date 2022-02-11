Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor Giving Grade B Advice? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.17.16)

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Grade B is a term made popular by the movie industry.
Generally a low budget exploitation movie. So, are you getting exploited by Grade B Medical care? Dr Daniels shares some grade B recommendations rated as such by the Medical industrial complex itself. Tune in Think Happens
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