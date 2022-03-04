We Have Within 3 yrs Left To Live (Read the description)

I was reminded of this in my fasting and again this evening. We are in great tribulation, most cannot see it because they are going along with the rebellion against God in fear rather than choosing to suffer for faith in Christ. The two witnesses will be sent soon and they will take the world up to 1335 days in Bible prophecy. Those who are alive then will be blessed as they are more likely to see Jesus coming. The two witnesses are two prophets, one from the old testament and the other from the new testament. They both bring God's vengeance to the world as most will be the walking dead or corrupted flesh like days of Noah and cannot be redeemed. Transhuman.



The faithful ceaseth from off the earth. The just live by faith and overcomes the world by our faith. To oppose God and bring people on his side the devil uses fear. Fear is the easiest way for people to end up in hell. People in fear cannot make spiritually sound decisions to save their soul; they will do what they are told to save their lives. When the flesh is in fear it will choose to sacrifice the soul and save itself. When the devil uses fear both God and the devil gets to see who indeed are born again and converted by the Spirit of God or who honors God with their lips.



A person that is not converted will not choose to suffer for Christ, (notice what happened with Peter; he denied Christ) they will follow the world. Notice how Daniel stood for God? Everyone else was in fear and choose to save their lives whilst Daniel alone was thrown in fiery furnace.



1 John 5:4

King James Version Bible

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.



2 Timothy 1:7

King James Version Bible

7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.



Hebrews 11:24-26

King James Version

24 By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh's daughter;



25 Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season;



26 Esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt: for he had respect unto the recompence of the reward.



1 John 2:15

King James Version

15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.



In Great Tribulation FAITH will increasingly come under attack worldwide using FEAR as the devil has little time to fulfill prophecy and set up his final kingdom upon earth and he does not want any man, woman or child alive who can be saved by God. As it was in the days of Noah. Many comfortable Christians will side with the world in fear in these times as the devil has set things up to bring about his one world religion.



Time is up. What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his own soul. If any man loves this world the love of God is not in him.