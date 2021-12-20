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"The Masque of the Red Death" by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • December 20, 2021
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The picture used is "The Masque of the Red Death" by Melancholita, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1064/1064-h/1064-h.htm
I have been wanting to do this one for a long time now, but given how politicized the current pandemic has been, I wanted to wait until the election drama in the USA was over before recording this one.
The picture used is "The Masque of the Red Death" by Melancholita, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1064/1064-h/1064-h.htm
I have been wanting to do this one for a long time now, but given how politicized the current pandemic has been, I wanted to wait until the election drama in the USA was over before recording this one.
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