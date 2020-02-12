© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's persecution of Christians on the rise
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • February 12, 2020
On 9 December, (2018), China's police state began a crackdown on Christians from the Early Rain Covenant Church. More than 100 Christians were detained over the next few days, with arrests continuing as this report was released. The senior pastor, Wang Yi and his wife had not been heard from since their arrest.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.