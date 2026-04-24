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MILITARY ENDS FLU SHOT MANDATES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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In a landmark moment for medical freedom, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed a new Pentagon policy ending the mandatory flu vaccine requirement for all U.S. service members, giving America's warriors the right to choose what goes into their own bodies. Del reflects on years of ICAN legal battles fought on behalf of military members who were kicked out for refusing COVID vaccines, and what this policy shift signals for the broader informed consent movement. Could this be the opening of a door that changes how the military approaches vaccine mandates altogether?

Airdate: April 23, 2026

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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