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Police union blasts vaccine mandate as 'putting lives at risk'
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134 views • October 27, 2021
Sergeant Mike Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, explains the consequences of officers being removed from their jobs and calls for a masking and testing option for officers who choose not to get vaccinated.
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