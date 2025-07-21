mRNA Kills 600,000 in Japan after 21 Million Vaccination Records Revelation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japanese Professor estimates 600,000 people have died in Japan post-mRNA injection. Japan's Shocking mRNA Vaccine Revelations: 21 Million Vaccination Records Expose Alarming Death Trends. Japan just dropped a Bombshell that's shaking the narrative to its core. Over 100,000 signatures were submitted to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Demanding a Halt to mRNA Vaccinations. This isn't just Japan's battle, it's a Global Wake-up Call.
Moderna gets full US approval for Covid Shot in at-risk children 6 months and older.
Tags: mRNA, Japan, 600K Dead, Japanese Professor, post mRNA, Moderna, Pfizer, injections, jabs, Depopulation, Democide, bioweapons, 21 million records, Vaccination Records, Death Trends, Deaths, Bombshell, 100K signatures, Ministry of Health, Health, Labour, Welfare, Global Wake-up Call, Wake-up Call