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Man goes to the streets to test theory, magnet sticks to body
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1291 views • May 31, 2021
♨️ - AWAKENED VIRAL CONTENT:
Man goes to the streets to test theory, magnet sticks to body
it seems if you got the covid vaccine longer than a few weeks, the magnet wont stick but if you had recent jab, IT STICKS....
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE !!
Man goes to the streets to test theory, magnet sticks to body
it seems if you got the covid vaccine longer than a few weeks, the magnet wont stick but if you had recent jab, IT STICKS....
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE !!
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