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So beherrscht der Teufel die Welt - Wichtige Botschaft an Deutsche, Österreicher und Schweizer
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139 views • June 02, 2021
An alle Deutsch-Sprechenden.
Nehmt euch diese Botschaft zu Herzen;
denn der Teufel ist besonders gern im ehemals christlichen Europa am wirken.
Für mehr Informationen bzw. christliche Videos (in Englisch und Deutsch) abonniere meinen kostenlosen Kanal hier in Brighteon.
Nehmt euch diese Botschaft zu Herzen;
denn der Teufel ist besonders gern im ehemals christlichen Europa am wirken.
Für mehr Informationen bzw. christliche Videos (in Englisch und Deutsch) abonniere meinen kostenlosen Kanal hier in Brighteon.
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